Man rams Fort Myers Police vehicle while trying to flee

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police received a call about a man making a woman very uncomfortable at a couple of bars.

The incident started at Sidelines Bar in Fort Myers.

FMPD says a man approached a woman and declined his advances.

She left Sidelines and went to Miller's Alehouse.

The man followed her there. He tried striking up a conversation there, and she denied his advances again.

According to Police the man went out into the parking lot and was peering through the window at her inside the bar. The bartender noticed the man doing this and let the woman know.

Some wait staff escorted her to her car, and they discovered he was taking pictures of her license plate number.

At that point, the staff called the police.

When police arrived on the scene, the suspect sped out of the parking lot and was driving recklessly at a "very high rate of speed" down Ford Street driving a BMW.

Police tried to catch up to him for a traffic stop but couldn't catch up.

Police put a BOLO out on the vehicle and a K-9 unit in the area spotted him in the area of Jacksonville Avenue.

The suspect turned down a dead-end street (Edison) and two FMPD units positioned themselves to trap him within the block.

The suspect jumped the curb to try and go around the police units, and he ended up "ramming" one of the patrol cars twice.

The airbags were deployed on the patrol car. The police vehicles trapped him to where he couldn't move his vehicle.

He stepped out of the car with his hands up and got on his knees where Daniel Martin Juan, 35, was placed in handcuffs.

Juan declined a sobriety test.

Juan was then placed under arrest and put in the back of a patrol unit.

The officer hit, was not injured, and will be transferring his equipment out of the damaged unit, and be assigned a "spare" unit.

Juan will be charged with DUI, and Vehicular assault with other possible charges pending.