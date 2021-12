ESTERO, Fla. — A 46-year-old man is dead following a crash in Estero Monday night.

Florida Highway Patrol says the man was traveling northbound on US 41 just north of Corkscrew Rd. just after 9:30 p.m.

The man reportedly lost control during a lane change. His pickup went off the road, crashing into a light pole and a tree in the process.

FHP said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.