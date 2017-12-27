Man hit by car suffers injuries in Cape Coral

9:14 AM, Dec 27, 2017

This morning we are learning more about a crash in Cape Coral. A man is recovering after he was hit by a car n Tuesday. This happened on Cape Coral Parkway East. Investigators say the man was walking across the Eastbound lanes when he crossed in front of the car. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

