Man hit by car suffers injuries in Cape Coral

LEE COUNTY, Fla.-- This morning we are learning more about a crash with injuries in Cape Coral.

A man is recovering after he was hit by a car on Tuesday. This happened on Cape Coral Parkway East.

Investigators say the man was walking across the Eastbound lanes when he crossed in front of the car. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Stick with Fox 4 for any new updates.