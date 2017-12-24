Man high on acid arrested after disturbing Naples neighborhood

NAPLES, Fla. - A Naples man, who was high on acid, was arrested after he fought Deputies as they tried to detain him, the Collier County Sheriff's Office said in a report.

Deputies responded to Plantation Circle after a reference about a man running through people's yards yelling nonsense.

When they arrived to the scene they found 21-year-old Sebastian Cuesta in a nearby pond yelling and screaming, CCSO said.

Cuesta came towards the side of the pond and deputies were able to grab him and pull him to the bank. He then resisted deputies as they tried to detain him and punched a deputy in the head, CCSO said in a report.

Deputies then used a taser on Cuesta and he was later handcuffed.

Cuesta was transported to the Naples Community Hospital due to his behavior. While at the hospital he told staff members he took acid, CCSO said in a report.

He was charged with Resisting Arrest with Violence.