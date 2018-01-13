Man has wallet taken while in his backyard in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. - When people think about places here they might be robbed, their backyard isn't normally on the list. But this became a reality for one Fort Myers man early Wednesday.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, told Four in Your Corner that while he was repairing his fence, a thief came up behind him, put him in a chokehold and then ran off with his wallet. It;s not something he says he expected to happen.

"I have no idea why he attacked me because this neighborhood is so quiet", he told Fox 4.

After the thief rode off on a bike, the victim says he ran inside to tell his wife and call the police.When he spoke with Four in Your Corner he had just returned from getting a new license and canceling his credit cards.

He says that he isn't scared, only mad. If he had his tools in his hand, he says, he would have retaliated.

"When I put my told down, that was when he come after me. If I had my tools in my hand I don't think he would have get me."

He says that after this incident, he plans to be vigilant.