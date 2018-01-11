Man gets life in prison for road rage incident

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - A North Port man will spend the remainder of his life in prison after beating a driver with a metal tool, the State Attorney's Office said.

In April 2016, William John Greenwald, 46, is accused of beating another driver with a metal vise-grip following a road rage incident on El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte.

Greenwald is accused of fleeing the scene, but he was later identified by the victim and multiple witnesses.

The victim was injured by the beating but made a full recovery.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 23.