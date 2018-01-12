Man gets gun after comment about girlfriend's size

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla., - A man is behind bars after causing a disruption at Matanzas on the Bay Restaurant on Fort Myers Beach.

Investigators say Gary Wallace was with his girlfriend at the restaurant when another customer had trouble getting by his girlfriend and pushed the chair she was sitting in. He made a comment about her size, calling her ‘too fat’.

That’s when things quickly escalated. Wallace ran home to grab a loaded gun and brought it back to the restaurant.

Investigators say it was Wallace’s girlfriend who called 9-1-1 as he returned to the restaurant.

Deputies arrived and got Wallace to hand over the gun. No one was hurt.

Deputies have charged Wallace with disorderly intoxication and carrying an unlicensed concealed weapon.

It’s unclear how the restaurant responded to the incident. Management declined to comment on the incident.