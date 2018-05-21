Man found guilty for battery on officer and police dog

LEE COUNTY, Fla--A 52-year-old man has been convicted of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, battery to a police dog and possession of a controlled substance.

In November of last year, deputies got a call about a reckless driver on Palm Beach Boulevard, and found a car in the median with heavy damage. A K9 unit also responded. When they arrived, Dennis Flint refused to exit his car.

As a deputy tried to pull him out but he resisted and kicked him in the chest four times. Deputies tased Flint but it had no effect. That's when they released the K9. Flint kicked the K9 twice and hit another deputy before they were able to handcuff him.

Once inside the partrol car, Flint banged his head on the partition and kicked the doors. He was pepper sprayed to calm him down. Flint also placed tow bags of narcotics underneath a seat in the patrol car.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.