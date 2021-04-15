Man facing felony animal cruelty charge in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. — A man is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after police say they found four dogs in "horrid conditions" at a home on 23rd Court in southwest Naples on Wednesday.

Police say three of the dogs had to be euthanized due to their conditions.

Rodrigo Ochoa was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Police say they were performing a welfare check on another person who lived in the home when officers smelled a "foul stench of urine and feces" from the garage.

After hearing the dogs barking, police searched for the dogs.

According to arrest reports, police found the dogs were kept inside a dark garage with no air conditioning.

Reports also say the dogs were kept in small cages, wallowing in their own waste, with filthy and mostly empty water and food bowls.

Two of the dogs had open wounds and untreated skin conditions, and all of them showed signs of extreme drowsiness and confusion.

Upon further examination, reports say the dogs were suffering from many ailments resulting from abuse and neglect including pancreas and kidney diseases, large masses, and heart conditions.

Police say Ochoa told them the dogs had been under his care for two years.

Rodrigo Ochoa was arrested and booked in the Naples Jail Center.

