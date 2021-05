CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies are investigating the death of a construction worker who was working to deploy a small crane.

Around 9:30 a.m., Otis Long Jr., 53, suffered fatal injuries while working on a crane at Eldred’s Marina, 6301 Boca Grande Causeway.

Life-saving efforts were attempted; however, Mr. Long died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

