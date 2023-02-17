Man dies after falling 13 floors at Sarasota construction site

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a fatal fall at the Bayso construction site.

A 911 call was made around 10:30 a.m. on Feb 15, 2023.

Preliminary investigation found that the man was painting on the 18th floor of the site fell to the fifth floor. The cause of the fall is unknown.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

When detectives arrived on site, they began interviewing witnesses and examined evidence.

SPD believes this was an accidental death.