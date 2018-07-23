Man crashes motorcycle trying to flee deputies

Desoto County, Fla. --- A Florida man is seriously injured in a motorcycle accident after leading deputies on a police chase.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Justin Wagner, 21, was traveling south on N. Arcadia Ave on a motorcycle on Sunday evening.

Investigators say Wagner was fleeing from Desota County Sheriff's Deputies when he lost control and was thrown off of the motorcycle, causing Wagner to collide with a stop sign. He tumbled across West Virginia Street before coming to a final rest in a nearby yard.

Wagner was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.