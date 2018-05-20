Man convicted of fatal shooting during fight

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been convicted of chasing another man down and killing him after a fight.





A Lee County State Attorney's Office news release says 24-year-old Davonte Dashwon Harris was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder. He faces life in prison at his July 9 sentencing.



Authorities say Harris and 25-year-old Willie Moore Jr. got into a fight at a Fort Myers hotel in August 2016. Harris ran away and grabbed a gun from his backpack. Authorities say Harris then chased Moore out of the hotel and shot him behind a nearby gas station.



Investigators say Harris dropped his cellphone near Moore's body. He was arrested two days later.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)