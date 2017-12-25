Man commits fraud at Fort Myers Sam's Club

FORT MYERS, Fla - - Authorities are searching for a man who made fraudulent purchases at the Fort Myers Sam's Club on Cleveland Ave.

The suspect is accused of cloning credit and membership cards and making purchases, FMPD said.

Police say the victim will be reimbursed by their bank but Sam's Club personnel told FMPD that this is a constant problem happening in SWFL.

If anyone recognizes this man they are asked to contact detective Jose Gomez at (239) 321-7700.