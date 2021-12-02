Man attempts to snatch $40K worth of jewelry

ESTERO, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for tips related to an attempted robbery at a high-end fashion store.

Investigators say a man walked into the Saks Off Fifth store in Estero Wednesday dressed head-to-toe in hospital scrubs.

The man then asked to see items from the jewelry counter. When a clerk brought out some items to show, the man tried to grab the items.

However, staff members intervened and fought the man back. He ran from the store empty-handed.

The value of the items the man tried to snatch is around $40,000.

If you have information that can assist in the investigation, you're asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or report your information through the P3 Mobile App.