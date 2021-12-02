Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man attempts to snatch $40K worth of jewelry

items.[0].image.alt
SWFL Crime Stoppers
SnatchingSuspect.png
Posted at 7:25 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 07:25:38-05

ESTERO, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for tips related to an attempted robbery at a high-end fashion store.

Investigators say a man walked into the Saks Off Fifth store in Estero Wednesday dressed head-to-toe in hospital scrubs.

The man then asked to see items from the jewelry counter. When a clerk brought out some items to show, the man tried to grab the items.

However, staff members intervened and fought the man back. He ran from the store empty-handed.

The value of the items the man tried to snatch is around $40,000.

If you have information that can assist in the investigation, you're asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or report your information through the P3 Mobile App.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4