Man arrested on federal gun-smuggling charges in Golden Gate

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - A Golden Gate man was arrested Monday on charges of trafficking firearms.

Wath-Kendy Norvilus, 22, was wanted by the Department of Homeland Security for suspicion of smuggling weapons and ammunition.

Collier County Sheriff's deputies arrested Norvilus outside his home on 17th Avenue Southwest. His arrest report states that he was a fugitive of Homeland Security for "delivering firearms and ammunition...and smuggilng." When Fox 4 contacted the U.S. District Court of Southern Florida for more details, a representative said Norvilus' warrant was sealed.

"It's kind of weird, kind of sketchy too," said Daniel Delos-Rios, who just moved in across the street from Norvilus' home. "You don't know who you're living right next to."

Norvilus was held without bond, and later transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.