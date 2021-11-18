Watch
Man arrested in local veterinary office theft

Matthew Welty reportedly stole thousands of dollars
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:56 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 16:56:44-05

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — An employee of a local veterinary office was arrested for stealing more than $11,000 from the clinic by forging checks.

In October, Lee County deputies responded to a fraud report from Fetch Veterinary Group/Palmetto Veterinary Oncology in Bonita Springs.

Economic Crimes detectives conducted an investigation and discovered one of the employees, Matthew Welty wrote himself checks from the clinic that totaled in $11, 515.

Detectives arrested Welty on Thursday, Nov. 18 for Grand Theft and Scheme to Defraud.

“My Economic Crimes detectives arrested this crook after he stole thousands of dollars from a local business that heals sick animals,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “I couldn’t be more proud that my team jumped into action to help this clinic.”

