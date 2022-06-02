Man arrested for killing a woman and wounding her brother in Clewiston

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Police say suspect Juan Vega killed a woman and shot her brother in Hendry County on Wednesday night.

Clewiston police officers responded to 533 West Alverdez Avenue in reference to a report of gunshots.

Officers found two gunshot victims, an unresponsive 36-year-old Hispanic female, and a 31-year-old Hispanic male. The two victims were determined to be siblings.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the woman later died, and the man is in stable condition.

Witnesses identified the shooter as 38-year-old Juan Vega and they told police he fled the home in a vehicle.

A Sergeant with the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle traveling toward LaBelle on State Road 80. After a brief vehicle pursuit and with the assistance of a Taser, the suspect, Juan Vega was taken into custody.

Investigators say they found a 22 caliber rifle, the same caliber believed to be used in the homicide, inside the suspect’s Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

Clewiston Police Department says the preliminary information suggests this is a domestic-related incident as the suspect and the female victim have children together. Among other family members, there were two young children in the home at the time of the shooting. The Department of Children and Families has been notified of the incident.

The suspect, Juan Vega will be booked into the Hendry County Jail on multiple charges including Murder and Attempted Murder.

