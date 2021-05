FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an accident involving a pickup truck on Three Oakes Parkway.

Deputies say the crash happened before 1:00 a.m. A GMC Sierra pickup truck went off the road into a grassy median and flipped over.

The driver was the only occupant and was arrested for DUI.

The driver did not sustain any injuries and was transported to the Lee County Jail.