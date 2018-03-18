BOKELIA, Fla. - A Florida man, already on probation for a conviction of Gill netting, was arrested for capturing eight sharks over the state of Florida bag limit at Jug Creek Marina in Bokelia, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC offers were on patrol Friday at 4:00 a.m., when they heard a vessel coming towards them from the east in Jugg Creek.

A FWC report states that a gray commercial fishing vessel known as a "Mullet Skiff", operated by 34-year-old Bryan Alan Becker, was spotted heading down the creek full speed in a slow speed zone.

Officers mentioned in the report that the vessel was traveling with no navigation lights illuminated.

Officers followed Becker to where he docked and tied up his boat at Jugg Creek Marina and observed him throwing fish back into the water.

A large pile of fish including 8 Bonnethead sharks, 1 Blacktip shark, and numerous shad and catfish were found on his boat in open air without ice on them, FWC said in a report.





Two large Spotted Seatrout were also observed in the water in the same spot where Becker had been standing earlier.

Officers explained to Becker that the recreational bag limit for sharks is one per person a day, an FWC report states.

Becker also had no fishing gear except for two seine nets. FWC officers say they noticed the Blacktip shark had a piece of monofilament gill net wrapped around its gills.



Becker was charged with Reckless operation of vessel, Possession of shark over the bag limit, Illegal method of take pertaining to sharks, Failure to transfer title, Obstruction of FWC officer, and Felony violation of probation for a January 2018 conviction of Gill netting.