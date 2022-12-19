Man arrested and accused of sexual battery at an unlicensed Cape Coral daycare

CAPE CORAL, Fla — Last week, Cape Coral Police officers responded to a concerning call regarding sexual abuse of a child.

CCPD on scene spoke to the mother of the child who attended the home daycare facility operated by Casey Browning, saying that she discovered a handwritten note in the child's backpack referencing sexual activity between Bobby D. Holland and her child.

Detectives learned that Mr. Holland wanted to keep these "love letters" a secret but denied any sexual contact with the child after being confronted.

As a search warrant of the facility and a DNA test were conducted, the investigation also revealed that this home daycare facility was also unlicensed.

According to the official press released from Cape Coral Police Department, "This facility has been issued a cease and desist; at this time, any parent continuing to utilize the services of this facility could face separate and individual criminal charges. The parents of children known to use this facility have been contacted and informed."

Mr. Holland has been arrested and charged with Sexual Battery Upon a Child Less than 12 Years of Age.