Man arrested after child accidentally shoots self in the arm and leg

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Pine Manor man was arrested after a child was hurt in a shooting.

Deputies were called to the 5500 Block of Pine Manor in reference to a shooting on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

They say when they arrived they found a child with a gunshot wound to the arm and leg.

Detectives say the gun belonged to 19-year-old Cesar Alexis Reyes Juarez.

They also say when they searched his room they found cocaine, oxycodone, a holster, and a magazine, as well as 9mm rounds.

Investigators say the shooting was self-inflicted and accidental.

Jaurez is charged with the following:

Contributing to the Delinquency or Dependency of a Child, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Culpable Negligence – Allowing a Minor Access to a Weapon, and Alter/Destroy/Remove Physical Evidence.

“A child’s life was put in danger due to the complete negligence of this criminal,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Juarez is currently booked in the Lee County Jail.