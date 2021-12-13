Man arrested after chase causing closure at Midpoint Bridge late Saturday night

FORT MYERS, FLA — Fort Myers Police say they received information at approximately 11:30pm Saturday that a robbery had occurred in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue. Officers were able to observe a black vehicle leaving the area of the initial call and immediately began evasive maneuvers to avoid law enforcement. FMPD attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled traveling at high speeds and disregarding public safety.

Towards the end of the pursuit at the Midpoint Bridge the driver who was fleeing from police struck another vehicle - no one was injured according to FMPD.

The driver was detained and a loaded firearm was discovered between the seat accessible to the driver. Bryant Moreland who has a lengthy criminal history and also has an active warrant for his arrest is charged with moving traffic violation/operating motor vehicle without valid license, possession of cocaine, flee/eluding police with disregard of person or property and possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon.

The initial robbery investigation is still ongoing which is why there's no charge of robbery at this time. FMPD says the robbery was to a Hispanic male in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue. The male was pistol whipped and robbed by two males that fled in a car that matched the description of the vehicle police tried to stop.

Police are asking for your help with any leads the community may have regarding the robbery.