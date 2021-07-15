Man arrested, accused of selling fraudulent land in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. —A man--accused of fraudulently selling land to people here in Cape Coral--has been arrested. Cape Coral Police say Edwin Swanson was involved in the scheme between January 2020 and December 2020--using personal information from landowners to impersonate them and sell their vacant lots. Police say the scheme costs victims over $100,000. U.S. Marshals located the man in Houston--arresting him on an outstanding warrant.