Man allegedly behind missing Sarasota motorcycle, golf cart, and truck arrested

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Division responded to a call from a concerned citizen about a person who appeared to be unresponsive lying on the ground next to a motorcycle that was still running.

DCSO and Emergency Medical Responders arrived at the residence Friday morning and saw items lying on the ground that are for committing burglaries. Deputies then checked the motorcycle and said that the ignition appeared to be altered.

DCSO later discovered that a motorcycle, a pickup truck, and a golf cart, which were all at the location, had been listed as stolen out of Sarasota County.

The suspect, Kyle Reich was arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle and possession of burglary tools.