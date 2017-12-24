Man accused of snorting drugs at Seminole Casino

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

IMMOKALEE, Fla. - Police made an arrest after cocaine was discovered on a man at the Seminole Immokalee Casino and Hotel.

On Saturday, Seminole Police Department received a call in reference to three men that were possibly snorting and unknown powder in the casino bathroom, according to a Collier County Sheriff's Office report.

Security said they followed the men outside in the valet parking area where they observed one of the men exchange a small plastic bag.

Police arrived to the scene and searched all three men. During the search they located a bag of cocaine on 21-year-old Luca Giorgi.

Giorgi was arrested and charged with Drug Possession. 

 

