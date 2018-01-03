Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in shed

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A man is accused of forcing a woman into a shed, and sexually assaulting her on Sunday.

Lee County deputies say 43-year-old James Locklear dragged her by her hair into a shed behind a home on Delta Street, verbally threatened her, punched her several times, and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The victim told deputies Locklear held a knife to her throat and strangled her several times.

Deputies say the victim was able to escape while he slept.

They say when they found Locklear, he still had the knife in his hand.

Locklear is facing sexual assault charges and false imprisonment charges.