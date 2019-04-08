CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- Police have charged a man with aggravated assault after they say he hit a guest in his home twice in the face with a handgun.

42-year-old Gordon Smith was arrested early Friday morning and charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon without Intent to Kill.

According to a Cape Coral Police report, the victim says they were invited to a home in the 2100 block of Northeast 33rd Terrace by the female homeowner after a night out. While at the home, Smith, who also lives in the home, approached the victim and began yelling at them. Smith announced he was going to get a gun, and when he returned, Smith punched the victim twice in the face with the handgun.

The victim manage to take the gun away and leave the house before calling 911.

A responding officer took possession of the gun, which they say was loaded with six rounds.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Lee County Jail, where he remains on $150,000 bond.