Major mall group filing bankruptcy

WFTX — A major mall owner, with more than 100 locations across the country, is filing for bankruptcy.

Washington Prime Group is filing for Chapter 11, citing the pandemic for 'significant challenges' to its operation.

Some stores that were at Washington Prime Group malls also filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, including JC Penney, Stein Mart and Tuesday Morning.

Coresight Research estimates that one in four malls will eventually go out of business in the next three to five years.

In Lee County, officials tell us there will be no impact to operations, including leasing and property management, at Edison Mall.