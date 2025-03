Drivers are asked to avoid part of I-75 southbound after a major crash.

Crash on I-75 in North Port

First responders said it is fully shut down at mile marker 174, near the Kings Highway interchange, after two semi-trucks crashed. North Port Fire Rescue said there is also a significant hydraulic oil leak, which will cause an extended closure on 75.