LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Letter carriers and cars dropped off trunk-loads of food at Cape Coral Central Post Office for the National Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday.

It marked the 27th annual drive for the National Association of Letter Carriers, the organization that started the movement.

Volunteers and letter carriers all over the country participated, including in Lee County. Hundreds of volunteers participated from local churches and agencies including United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee County and food banks like Harry Chapin and Midwest Food Bank.

Expectations for the number of donations rose after more cars dropped off trunk-loads of food. Last year alone, the drive collected an estimated 300,000 lbs. from residents in Lee County.

“This is our biggest drive of the year,” said Louise Bain, the programs outreach manager for Harry Chapin Food Bank.

Letter carriers like Alex Roman have been delivering mail for years, and appreciate going the extra mile in the drive to help the people they serve.

“We touch the community — like in your route, we touch every neighbor, every residential in your area, and you get to befriend and get to know what’s going on in their life,” Roman said.