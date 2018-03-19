Madisen's Match celebrates 10 years raising money for Cancer treatment charities

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Madisen's Match celebrates 10 years of raising money for pediatric and adult cancer treatment charities through Golisano Children's Hospital Pro Tennis classic, Monday, at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

Madisen's Match events include a VIP Gala and Auction, Legends Tennis Camp and Pro-AM, and the Pro Tennis classic Monday at 5 p.m. Purchase tickets, here.

Some of the worlds best tennis professionals will be in action at the arena, including 2017 Wimbledon Semi-Finalist and current World No. 12 player, Sam Querrey. Also, 16-time Grand Slam Champion Doubles Team of Mike and Bob Bryan will be there among others.

Duane Chaney created Madisen's Match in 2008 after his 3-year-old niece, Madisen, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. Inspired and determined to help others like her, Chaney created Madisen's Match to use tennis as a way to raise money for pediatric and adult cancer charities.