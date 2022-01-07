Macy's closing Miromar Bloomingdale's outlet store

ESTERO, Fla. — Department store chain Macy's Inc. will close its Bloomingdale's store at the Miromar Outlets by the end of January, the company announced Friday.

The Estero location is one of another seven stores closing in 2022 as part of a three-year plan to better address changing consumer habits that evolved during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report originally published by Fox Business.

"As our business evolves, we continue to optimize and reposition our store fleet to more effectively support our omnichannel sales growth and expand market share," Macy's said in a statement.

The company says that it is committed to offering impacted employees a role in nearby locations or severance packages.