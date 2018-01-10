Luxurious Naples home ransacked by thieves

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla - Burglars made off with several TVs and electronic equipment from a newly built home in Naples.

"Things were just ransacked, and things we had just bought, and just put in were taken," said Kathleen Midnet.

Midnet and her husband spent two years building their dream home on Ridge Drive. They wanted it to be big enough to accommodate a social group they host.

Surveillance video caught the suspects on camera, as they made off with several TVs, camera equipment, computers and a family heirloom.

"There was a clock, probably i want to say from the 1950's, and it had that little perpetual motion, and it had made it through all the different moves," said Midnet.

The suspects even stopped to help themselves to some beer at the bar Kathleen has in her home.

"There was one guy in the video who had underwear on his head, maybe forgot to bring a ball cap, I don't know."

Midnet believes the suspects were scared off by a passing car.

Despite the risk, she wishes she was there to confront them.

"I'm not afraid of that, I'm just not afraid, and I feel like God is with me, so if it's going to be my time to go it will be my time to go."

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.