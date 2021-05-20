Lufthansa Group offering new service from Frankfurt to Southwest Florida International Airport in March 2022

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lufthansa Group is set to offer weekly nonstop flights between Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and Frankfurt Airport (FRA) in Germany starting in March 2022.

Flights will be operated by Eurowings Discover three times a week between RSW and FRA.

The flights will be published by Lufthansa Group and tickets can be booked starting May 26, 2021 athttps://www.lufthansa.com/.

For more information about Southwest Florida International Airport, please visithttps://www.flylcpa.com/.