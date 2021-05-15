Lovers Key State Park Welcome and Discovery Center opening day

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The new Lovers Key State Park Welcome and Discovery Center officially opens to the public today.

The new Welcome and Discovery Center rises from a pristine habitat and serves to educate and inform its visitors through interactive displays that cultivate a desire to explore the natural park just outside its outdoors.

The Lovers Key State Park Welcome and Discovery Center is located at 8700 Estero Blvd., in Bonita Springs. Visiting hours are Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Though the center is opening to the public on May 15 as fundraising continues to complete the next phase of exhibits.

Please visit https://friendsofloverskey.org/ for more information or to make a donation.