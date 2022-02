ESTERO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Lovers Key State Park is hosting wildlife programs, park history, and recreational activities every week through the month of March.

Program fees will be included in the parking and admission fees. For vehicles with one individual it will be $4, and $8 for vehicles with 2-8 individuals. For pedestrians or cyclists it will be $2.

All the programs will take place at Lovers Key State Park and registration will usually be required.