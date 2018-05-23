Losing sleep over restless leg syndrome

FORT MYERS, Fla. - There are many reasons why people don't sleep. Restless leg syndrome is one major cause. Dr. Jose Colon at Lee's Sleep Disorder Center says, "Some people have uncomfortable sensations in their legs that is worst at night than when they are at rest. They get some relief when moving it, and that keeps them up."

Colon says the clinic can help identify some of the causes, such as low iron or kidney renal issues. He says, "Sometimes, they benefit from different medications to reduce symptoms and help them sleep." It's important to talk to your doctor if you experience symptoms.

Doctors say the consequences of getting too little sleep, might result in cognitive issues the next day. It could feel like you're in a fog, or you become forgetful. Long term sleep deprivation can be very serious, contributing to heart disease and depression.

MORE: Help for people suffering from insomnia