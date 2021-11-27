Loose dogs caught on camera killing cat in LeHigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES — A man in LeHigh Acres tells us two of his cats were violently killed by stray Pit Bulls.

The dogs came onto his porch and attacked one of the cats, and the whole thing was caught his Ring doorbell camera. The video shows the dogs coming onto Terry Sorenson’s porch without collars. The dogs then spot the cat and go after it, attacking and killing it.

“I seen those Pit Bulls attacking that kitty like that, it drove me nuts," said Sorenson.

Sorenson said he chased the dogs away before checking on his cat.

“Came back and I seen, I seen him breathing still, and so I had to put him down because it was too bad," said Sorenson.

Sorenson called the Lee County Sheriff's Office, but he believes at this time the dogs are still on the loose. He has several cats living on his property and he’s concerned about their safety.

A couple weeks ago, dogs killed another one of his cats and did significant damage to his car trying to get at it.

But we also talked with his neighbor, Stacie Mohon, who volunteers at a shelter. She said she’s worried about the dogs as well.

"This just sets the whole fight for the Pit Bull image back," said Mohon.

Mohon said, if the dogs could be caught, they might be able to be saved.

“30 second videos of a dog attack does not show the dog’s temperament, it shows their prey drive. If the dog has a strong prey drive, it doesn’t mean it needs to be put down or that it’s dangerous, it means it needs to be focus-trained," said Mohon.

But for Sorenson, who still has several cats he wants to keep safe, he thinks the dogs need to be put down.

“You can’t rehabilitate them. Once they taste blood, they taste blood. So they should outlaw them dogs completely in Lee County. I’m sorry outlaw them," said Sorenson.

Sorenson tells us the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has been out to his property three times at this point for issues with dogs, but he said Lee County Domestic Animal Services still have not paid him a visit.

He’s hoping to hear that the loose dogs are captured soon.