“Look at the oil”: Abandoned boats spark concern at RV park marina in Moorehaven

MOOREHAVEN, Fla. — Huge abandoned boats have been sitting in the Glades RV Park Marina since 2021, and people there said they want them gone.

Fox 4’s Austin Schargorodski went to the marina after a man called him, concerned over how they’re affecting the environment.

Aerial view of the abandoned boats in the Glades RV Park Marina.

The sound of casting echoed across the marina water as James Anstey flicked his rod, sending the line out. Moments later, the reel whirred as he began to pull it back in.

Anstey is an avid fisherman. He lives in Port LaBelle, and the dock in the Glades RV Park and Marina used to be his favorite spot to fish, until…

The abandoned boats visible behind him.

“I’ve been cautioned by some of the residents to be very careful where you fish in here because of the pollutants,” Anstey said.

According to a U.S. Coast Guard incident report, there’s an unknown oil on the water flowing away from the boats, and Anstey said he’s seen dead fish around them.

Anstey said the boats have been sitting like this since 2021 so he’s worried about the damage they’re doing to the Caloosahatchee.

Unknown oil sitting on the water by the abandoned boats.

Even though the catch is good there… “He’s a fighter, holy cow!” Anstey exclaimed, his voice filled with excitement as the reel whirred with a fish on the line.

Anstey pointed out that the eating isn’t - “Look at the oil - why would you want to eat a fish that’s just been saturated in that?” he asked.

James Anstey displaying his catch.

Gale Jones and Karen Brown live across the river from the boats. They said they saw the boats sink and shared photos showing the amount of oil that spilled into the water.

Their house is for sale, and they said buyers have actually backed out because of the boats.

Photos that Gale Jones and Karen Brown took of the oil the day the boats sank in 2021.

“No matter how the house looks, the lawn looks, the scenery looks - your eyes go straight to those boats,” they said.

Anstey said he contacted the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) about removing the boats. While they removed the fuel in 2021, he said they couldn't answer questions about the oil.

Gale Jones and Karen Brown, Moorehaven residents.

“He said he was very sorry, but because of where they’re located in the marina, there’s nothing they could do,” Anstey explained.

Schargorodski reached out to Florida Fish and Wildlife - they confirmed that since the boats are in the marina, it's up to the marina owner or FDEP to remove them due to the oil involved.

Then, he contacted the marina’s management - they mentioned that the owner was out of town and couldn’t provide a comment about the boats. FDEP’s spokesperson also didn’t respond to calls.

“It’s just really discouraging to see a junkyard in our backyard,” Anstey said. “At this point it’s not so beautiful,” Jones and Brown added.

Abandoned boats sitting in the Glades RV Park Marina.

As soon as Fox 4 hears any updates about a boat removal, we will let you know.