Long time Councilwoman and educator Dr. Ann Knight dead at 89

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Funeral services for former Fort Myers City Councilwoman and educator Dr. Ann Knight will be held over the weekend. Dr. Knight was 89.

There will be a visitation tomorrow from 4 pm to 7 pm at Trinity Church located at 2979 Lincoln Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Her funeral will be held Saturday at Gulf Coast Church of Christ in Fort Myers at 11 am.

Dr. Knight is a former educator and served ward 3 on the city council for more than 20 years.

The stars complex was renamed in 2016 in her honor.

City Councilman Johnny Streets tells Fox 4 she paved the way for many in our community.