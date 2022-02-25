Locals await details from Ukranian family members

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Southwest Florida residents are watching developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine with great interest.

That interest is made more intense for those with family still in the country.

Several people we spoke with at St. Mary's Ukranian Catholic Church in North Port still have loved ones there.

They say gathering for their weekly volunteer services was difficult.

"Everybody [is crying]," said Lyuba Stelmkh. She is still waiting to hear from her mother and grandchildren. "We can't even talk. We only think and cry. What should we do? Who can help us?"

While her sons are possibly heading to war, Lyuba remains in Florida, at her church, surrounded by the love and support of volunteers, some going through the same worries.

The pastor of St. Mary's is holding a special prayer service for the people of Ukraine at 8 a.m. Friday.