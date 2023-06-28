Local veterinarian warns dog owners of heat related illnesses

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The dog days of summer are here and Veterinarian Maria Mendoza, Santa Barbara Animal Hospital, says the heat is no joke.

"If it's hot for you, it's hot for them," said Mendoza. "They are not going to tell you."

With hot temperatures, comes hot pavement. Mendoza says taking a second to check the pavement before walking your dog on it can save their paws.

For dog owner Steve Klouza, he and his 11-year-old dog Teddy visit the Judd Community Park almost every day, and keeping Teddy healthy is his first priority.

"I don't really let him walk around on the concrete or anything like that during the day. There's no reason for it," said Klouza.

By keeping your dog off of hot pavement and in grass, the pads of their paws are protected.

Dog owner Michael Costa says he's found the perfect way to keep his dog, Misty, cool in the Southwest Florida heat.

"She actually likes to jump in the buckets," said Costa. "After a few catches, she jumps in them head first."

Costa told Fox 4, when looking for a dog park to enjoy he makes sure it has fresh, clean, water for Misty.

Mendoza says breads like bulldogs and pugs are at higher risk in the summer. Due to their short snouts, breathing is biologically harder for them. Dog owners of those breads need to take extra when heat advisories are in effect.

"Don't do any home remedy," said Mendoza. "Take your dog to the vet for a proper assessment and proper treatment."