Local teens compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Wednesday will mark the second day of the Scripps National Spelling Bee and two 14-year-olds from southwest Florida are still in the competition.

The first contestant is Luke Brown who is an 8th grader at North Naples Middle School.

Brown has participated in numerous spelling bees but says he is grateful to make it to the final round.

"I never thought about the prospect of a national spelling bee, like I never trained for it. So, it's a great opportunity," said Brown.

The other contestant is 14-year-old Lizzy Beers from Estero.

Both Brown and Beers will compete in the third round today in the hopes of advancing to the finals on Thursday.