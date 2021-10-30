Local students heading to national Esports competition

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Esports is gaining momentum and even more exposure through high school's post pandemic with so many people at home. It's an organized form of competition for students using video games.

Those games are now taking a team of students from Oasis High School to South Carolina on Thursday to face against some pretty big tech teams.

Typical weekly practice takes place 3-4 hours outside of school. The team tells Fox 4 Elyse Chengery that their team is top 16 in the country - tied for first place right now ahead of the Peach Belt Conference this weekend where about 8 teams will compete.

Senior at Oasis High School and team member Johannes Rothausan adds, "We're able to actually play for our school and show that we have the talent and skill to bring a trophy home for our school and not just be in our homes and play for the fun of it."

The team hopes to win so they can get more sponsors and opportunities to help build the program and maybe even convert a classroom into a whole curriculum with games and strategies.

The actual competition takes place Friday, October 30th and Saturday October 31st.