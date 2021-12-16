Local racer wins Junior Drag Racer of the Year

Victoria Beaner won the title of Junior Drag Racer of The Year for her age group six to nine.

The young racer finished the year with 16 wins in 21 finals and placed first in two track championships. She's competed in nine states to race on 12 tracks. As the year comes to an end, Victoria says she's looking forward to competing in the 10-12-year-old division of junior dragsters. This division allows for speeds at 75 miles per hour. Victoria’s passes down the track will be reduced to around eight seconds.

Victoria has seven years before legally getting a driver's license, but she still continues to learn about cars. The young racer can change the oil and even break down a motor.

Kelly LaMagna, Senior Public Relations Specialist, released the story of Victoria's racing journey.

"Three years ago, Victoria's father, Darin, a retired racer himself, took two junior dragsters on a trade, curious as if his daughter would even know what they were or even have the courage to climb in one," the statement includes. "He took the two dragsters, made one, and it didn't take long to learn Victoria's answer." Her father, also serves as crew chief. Darin and his wife, Lisa, own Fusion Metalworks in Fort Myers.

“He asked me if I wanted to race, and I thought that was pretty cool, so I said ‘yes,’” Victoria said. “We went out to a local race, and I raced, and I really didn’t want to quit. That first race was amazing, making my first pass. I wanted to keep racing.”

Victoria won that first race, which was against 18-year-old teenagers. She is also excelling in school. She studies virtually at Liberty University Online Academy, and is a grade above children her age.

The 10-year-old racer is set to attend the Bradenton Motorsports Park NHRA Points Season Opener on January 15th, 2021.

