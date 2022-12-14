Local nonprofit seeks donations for Christmas

Local nonprofit, Better Together, is asking for donations of Christmas presents to help spread holiday cheer to families in need. Every year Better Together gives Christmas gifts to families it serves through its Better Families program.

This year the nonprofit will help Southwest Florida families struggling to recover after Hurricane Ian. Toys will be delivered to families in communities highly impacted by the storm.

Better Together is collecting donations through Thursday, December 15 at these drop off locations:

Naples: Grow Church, 15300 Tamiami Trail N., Naples, FL 34110

Cape Coral: LadyCakes Bakery, 2924 Del Prado Blvd. S., Unit 7, Cape Coral, FL 33904

Fort Myers: Southern Oak Wealth Management, 12431 Brantley Commons Court, Suite 101, Fort Myers, FL 33907

Fort Myers: Fort Rock, 7131 Alico Road, Unit 130, Fort Myers, FL 33912 (also collecting bicycles)

Fort Myers: Royal Palm Property Management, 813 Lake McGregor Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33919 (also collecting bicycles)

