Local nonprofit heads back to Southwest Florida from relief efforts in Kentucky

Marco Patriots' describes the aftermath of the tornadoes as widespread disaster
Posted at 9:20 PM, Dec 19, 2021
MARCO ISLAND, FLA — Marco Patriots spent the week in Kentucky to help with aftermath of deadly tornadoes.

The organization says they were able to help serve 2,400 hot meals to families this week.

Marco Patriots Co-founder Matt Melican and volunteer Joey Waves sent FOX 4 recent video along with photos to describe what they saw in person. The two describe the area as "widespread disaster, large trees looked like they were snapped off like matchsticks, debris looked like confetti everywhere and it's as bad as bad can be."

Through it all they say donations they received allowed to give hot meals for the community, 10,000 pounds of livestock feed, 2,500 pounds of dog food and that Sunshine Ace Hardware in Marco Island gave cleanup supplies to help.

Melican and Waves headed back to Southwest Florida on December 18th and are already thinking about doing another deployment soon to go back and help more.

To contact Marco Patriots - https://www.marcopatriots.org/

