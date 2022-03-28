Local motorcycle group bringing awareness to motorcycle fatalities

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Local motorcycle enthusiasts are cruising for a cause.

Florida is one of the leading states for motorcycle fatalities year after year and the Black Warriors Motorcycle Club of SWFL are looking to change that.

"Trying to bring some awareness to the fallen riders that we’ve lost in this area," says Ticero McClinton, with the Black Warriors MC Southwest Florida. “Bring awareness to what people should look for when they see people on motorcycles to slow up some of the deaths in this area. We’re trying to show people there’s no need for the speed and the recklessness. Just because you’re on a motorcycle there’s a lot of ways to have fun with it without putting your life in jeopardy.”

The group have hosted events in the past but none as big as this.

"Pretty much everybody that gets on a motorcycle is considered our family," says McClinton. "No matter the race, no matter the age, nationality, sex- it doesn’t matter. Once you get on a motorcycle, we look at you as family so we’re trying to protect our own and help them protect themselves.”

According to Ride Smart Florida, there have been an average of 550 motorcycle fatalities from 2016 to 2021. A lot of those crashes are due to distracted drivers.

"That’s what’s mostly hurting us, the most," said Johnny Pabon, with the Black Warriors MC Southwest Florida. "Just trying to bring more awareness to that too.”

They’ve even moved their efforts off the streets starting a charity, Warriors Ambition Charities to help the community. And their hope is to get the message out.

"Just bringing everybody together kind of showed that we need to stick together to make this change happen and try to slow up the deaths," said McClinton. "It can only happen if we work together.”

If you're interested in getting involved with the charity, you can find more information online right here.