Local healthcare workers say they are overwhelmed

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — A daily reminder that frontline healthcare workers are experiencing loss every day.

Lee Health showed a unique look into their ICU unit.

In the candid post, Kristy Dutton, Director Emergency Services at Lee Memorial and Gulf Coast Medical Center, explained how the staff is burnt out and overworked. “This is a nationwide problem and it’s a community problem. We’re working really hard: working overtime, working late hours and taking on more than normal because we don’t have a choice,” she said.

Other nurses and doctors echoed the same sentiment.

“Every single day doing the same thing over and over again and you just never think there’s going to be an end,” Theresa Thomas, Largo Medical Center Critical Care Nurse, said.

Dr. Stephanie Stovall said physicians are working hours talking to patients and answering questions.

She said there is a solution.

“The most powerful tool that we have right now is vaccination,” Stovall said. “We beg you go get vaccinated.”

Lee Health shares that staff members have witnessed more death during the pandemic than other times in their careers on the Facebook post.

As healthcare workers continue to show up for their community, a woman showed her appreciation for their work.

She baked cookies for the staff at Gulf Coast Medical Center’s ICU. She wanted to thank the staff for their efforts during the pandemic.

